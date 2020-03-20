Nexus Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $87,529.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

