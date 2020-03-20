Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,209 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Nike worth $381,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 1,001,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 999.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 896,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.