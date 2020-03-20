Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nike worth $92,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nike from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

