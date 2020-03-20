Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

NKE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

