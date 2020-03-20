NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 2.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.