Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 29,000 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,142 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 2,099,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,880. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

