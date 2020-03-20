Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $319,827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $316,567,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEAK stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 721,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,774. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

