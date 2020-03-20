Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.69. 894,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,848. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.60. Msci Inc has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

