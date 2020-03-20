Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 188.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.54% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

