Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TIF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

