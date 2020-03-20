Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 26,277 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 667,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,466. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

