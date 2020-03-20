Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 55,283 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,283 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 4,345,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

