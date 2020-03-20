Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 635,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,715. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

