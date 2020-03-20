Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $136,504,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,766,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 180,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

