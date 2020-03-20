Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 18,088 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,412,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,486,612. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

