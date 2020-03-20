Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,619 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 65.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 1,962,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

