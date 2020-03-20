Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 847 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.06.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $142.83. 1,142,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.39. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

