Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 727,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,342,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $99,524,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 1,687,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,371. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

