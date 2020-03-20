NOIA Network Price Up 4.1% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $25,266.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.04324777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038373 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003809 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.