Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $143,856,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 140,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

