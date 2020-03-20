Norman Murray Edwards Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,790,446.35.

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.