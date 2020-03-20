Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $297,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $8.23 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.