Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,960 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.9% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $40,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novartis by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after buying an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

