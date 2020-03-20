NULS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.96 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Binance. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.02692717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,454,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,976,713 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

