NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $16.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.13.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $9,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.