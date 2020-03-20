Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $1.53 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006140 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-CEX, SouthXchange, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.