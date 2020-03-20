OAX Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance and HitBTC. OAX has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $329,067.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.02496656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00192853 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

