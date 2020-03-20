Obyte (GBYTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.05 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.90 or 0.00238949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $6,140.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052974 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Obyte's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

