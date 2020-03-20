ODEM (ODE) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $633,575.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

