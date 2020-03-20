ODUWA Price Tops $0.0920 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $216,131.39 and $45,353.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034410 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,290.03 or 1.00517763 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00068665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

