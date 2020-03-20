Odyssey (OCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $531,917.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bittrex and CoinTiger. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $531,917.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX, FCoin, LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

