OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Ganesh Kumar Buys 2,106 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $21,460.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,605. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

