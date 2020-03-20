OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Edwin Perez Purchases 15,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 834,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

