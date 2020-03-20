OKCash Price Reaches $0.0226 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $22,583.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00087527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.12 or 1.00120912 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000822 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001074 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,060,684 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

