Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Sells 20,681 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at $31,245,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $7,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 140.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.