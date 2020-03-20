Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

