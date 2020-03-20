Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.