Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

