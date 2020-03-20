OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00008541 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, TOPBTC and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $74.14 million and $156.81 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Iquant, Bittrex, Binance, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Crex24, B2BX, Mercatox, Bitbns, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Liqui, Zebpay, ABCC, Huobi, Exmo, Ovis, Bancor Network, OKEx, IDCM, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Upbit, OTCBTC, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Koinex, BitForex, CoinTiger, TDAX, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Neraex, BigONE, IDAX, BitMart, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Coinnest, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinone, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, TOPBTC, DragonEX, FCoin, Livecoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, IDEX and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

