Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) & SurModics (OTCMKTS:SRDX) Critical Analysis

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncologix Tech and SurModics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SurModics $100.08 million 3.79 $7.59 million $0.72 38.76

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Oncologix Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oncologix Tech and SurModics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67

SurModics has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.81%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurModics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Oncologix Tech and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A SurModics 6.40% 7.47% 5.82%

Risk and Volatility

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurModics beats Oncologix Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

