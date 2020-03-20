Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Ondori has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Ondori has a market cap of $2.37 million and $11.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

