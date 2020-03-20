OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00052123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.04346733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015035 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014558 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003674 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

