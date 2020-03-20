Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $236.84 million and approximately $124.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00006056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitMart, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Kucoin, BCEX, Hotbit, Indodax, BitMart, Binance, Bibox, Huobi, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

