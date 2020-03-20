Open Trading Network Price Reaches $0.0048 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $9,624.56 and $156.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

