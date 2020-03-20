Oppenheimer Downgrades Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Hold

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.18.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

