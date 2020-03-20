Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.07 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.