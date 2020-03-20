Oracle Investment Management Inc. Acquires 400,000 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,237 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Antares Pharma makes up 0.6% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Antares Pharma worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

ATRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 1,830,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,152. The firm has a market cap of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.