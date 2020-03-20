Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.37 ($17.87).

Shares of ORA opened at €11.48 ($13.34) on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.52.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

