ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg Purchases 23,607 Shares

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 23,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,076.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Marc Eisenberg bought 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

ORBC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,327,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,384. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

