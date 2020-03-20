ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg Acquires 23,300 Shares

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,327,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.